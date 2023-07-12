INDIA

4 arrested in Assam on charges of cattle smuggling

NewsWire
0
0

Four people were arrested in Assam on charges of cattle smuggling after police rescued at least 54 cattle heads and found the carcass of one cow in two separate incidents.

Based on intelligence input, the Enforcement and Grievance Prevention (EGPD) squad from the Basistha Police Station’s Jorabat Outpost (OP) in Kamrup district stopped a truck that was hauling 36 heads of cattle, one of which was later discovered dead, police said.

The truck was stopped in Jorabat in the outskirts of Guwahati while travelling from Tezpur to Meghalaya.

Two smugglers, identified as Abdul Kadir and Khairul Islam, were arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

Bothare residents of Nagaon.

Taking to Twitter, the Guwahati Police wrote: “Acting on an intel, an EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Basistha PS intercepted 1 truck (AS01PC1549) while it tried to smuggle 35 live cattle onto Byrnihat. 1 carcass was also found. 2 thugs — Abdul Kadir of Juria & Khairul Islam of Dhing — were arrested. Legal action initiated.”

In the second incident on Wednesday near Golakganj, Dhubri Police stopped a vehicle and extracted 19 cattle heads from it.

According to police, a Bolero pick up van was travelling from West Bengal to Gauripur in Dhubri when it was stopped by police in Golakganj.

Amir Hussain and Ainal Haque have been arrested in connection with the incident.

2023071237902

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jr Women National: Odisha secure place in quarterfinals

    Students made to dance to Azan in sports meet, Hindu outfits...

    Amit Shah to address rally in Udaipur today

    Yogi govt aims to light 7.5L ‘diyas’ in Ayodhya on Diwali