Four people were arrested in Assam on charges of cattle smuggling after police rescued at least 54 cattle heads and found the carcass of one cow in two separate incidents.

Based on intelligence input, the Enforcement and Grievance Prevention (EGPD) squad from the Basistha Police Station’s Jorabat Outpost (OP) in Kamrup district stopped a truck that was hauling 36 heads of cattle, one of which was later discovered dead, police said.

The truck was stopped in Jorabat in the outskirts of Guwahati while travelling from Tezpur to Meghalaya.

Two smugglers, identified as Abdul Kadir and Khairul Islam, were arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

Bothare residents of Nagaon.

Taking to Twitter, the Guwahati Police wrote: “Acting on an intel, an EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Basistha PS intercepted 1 truck (AS01PC1549) while it tried to smuggle 35 live cattle onto Byrnihat. 1 carcass was also found. 2 thugs — Abdul Kadir of Juria & Khairul Islam of Dhing — were arrested. Legal action initiated.”

In the second incident on Wednesday near Golakganj, Dhubri Police stopped a vehicle and extracted 19 cattle heads from it.

According to police, a Bolero pick up van was travelling from West Bengal to Gauripur in Dhubri when it was stopped by police in Golakganj.

Amir Hussain and Ainal Haque have been arrested in connection with the incident.

