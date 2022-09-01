INDIA

4 arrested in Kanpur for abducting, sodomising minor boy

NewsWire
0
0

Four persons have been arrested in Kanpur for kidnapping and sodomising a 10-year-old boy before throwing him alive in the Ganga river.

The boy is yet to be found.

According to police reports, the minor was kidnapped two days ago when he had gone out of his house in the Cantonment area to play.

The kidnappers called his father for a ransom of Rs 6 lakhs but when he said that he was unable to pay, they sodomised the boy and threw him in the Ganga alive.

The accused persons have confessed to the crime.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Anand Prakash Tiwari said: “There is a possibility that the boy was sexually assaulted before he was thrown in the river. Police are investigating and have arrested four people living in the same locality as the boy.”

The father of the boy, who works as a driver, said the kidnappers told him to pay Rs 6 lakh. “I told them I was unable to pay or arrange such a big sum,” he said.

He immediately informed the police that tracked four people –Ballu, Amit, Saghir and Ameen — through the number the kidnappers had used and obtained CCTV footage, showing them picking up the boy.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that they had sodomised the boy after his father said that he would not be able to pay the ransom amount.

20220901-084603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana to set up 48 oxygen generation plants to meet requirement

    MILMA sets aside Rs 4.50 cr for adopting 3,500 calves

    Death due to negligence: 4 Kerala PWD officers suspended

    Jason Derulo set to bring the party in Goa