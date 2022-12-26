INDIA

4 arrested in Lucknow for selling drugs via dark web

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a group of four men in Lucknow for selling illegal drugs through the dark web to an international gang in exchange for bitcoin.

The STF has arrested Faijan Khan, Sufiyan, Ashraf Khan and Sarthak Verma, while the fifth gang member, Sumit Sharma, is still absconding.

The gang’s modus operandi was to supply the drugs they purchased from adjoining areas of Lucknow to international buyers.

The demand for the kind of drugs required was communicated through the dark web to the gang members.

The accused supplied the prohibited drugs through a courier and accepted payment in bitcoins.

20221226-083003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US Consulate in Hyd to resume student visa services

    Three France players receive vile racist abuse on social media after...

    Stay in line or pay the price, Tejashwi tells Union Minister...

    PIL in Calcutta HC seeks CBI probe into Suvendu Adhikari’s role...