Four youths were arrested in Patna on Saturday for making a prank PCR call about one of them getting abducted, police said.

According to the police, the four accused who were drunk, were arrested from the state capital’s Panchsheel locality in the early hours of Saturday morning.

One of the accused called the emergency112 PCR number and informed the operator that he was being kidnapped by unidentified persons.

An alert was immediately sounded in two police stations of Digha and Danapur and a team of DIAL 112 also initiated a search in the localities.

“We zeroed in the phone locationand reached a house in Panchsheel Nagar under Danapur police station. The accused were found in a drunken stage. Accordingly, they were arrested,” said Samrat Dipak, SHO of Danapur police station.

The accused were identified as Chotu Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Ajay Kumar Shukla and Ravindra Rai.

They have been booked under the Liquor Prohibition Act and other IPC sections in Danapur police station.

