INDIA

4 arrested in UP for trying to sell girl in Mumbai

NewsWire
0
0

Four people, including a father-son duo, have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for trying to sell a girl in Mumbai.

The girl, who resides in Rahimabad, was allegedly trapped by member of the gang, identified as Amir of Unnao district.

Amir posed as a Hindu. On May 17, the girl was taken to a house where Amir raped her.

The police said Amir and his father Zabir were running a human trafficking racket.

They used to sell girls to some influential persons in Mumbai, the police said and added that the case is being investigated.

“Amir used to trap girls by posing as Hindu. Most of these girls, who wanted to work in metro cities, easily fell into his trap,” ADCP C.M. Sinha said.

20230522-085403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jadeja hopes CSK can bring back the winning momentum by beating...

    SP Member seeks exemption of primary teachers from mid-day meal programmes

    Thackeray to host lunch for Nitish with Oppn unity on the...

    I can compete with top Indian senior shuttlers at equal footing,...