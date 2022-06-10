INDIA

4 arrested over burglary at high court judge’s house in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested four people, including a woman, for a burglary at the house of a high court judge in South Delhi.

But how did the accused commit such a high profile theft?

“One of them was a highly trained thief and had remained involved in 16 cases of house theft and burglary in the south district area,” an official told IANS.

It was officially learnt that the accused used sophisticated mechanisms to enter the said house.

Instead of heavy material that could have been used to break open the doors, the burglars, rather used scissors and screwdrivers.

The accused did recce in the area and tried to observe the abandoned and closed houses. After that, they used to come during night time to check whether the light of the house was on or not.

“They portrayed themselves as electricians and plumbers and rang doorbells of the targeted suspected closed houses. If nobody came, then they targeted that house,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

In the present case, they did the same and noticed some dust on the doors which made them sure that there was nobody in the house.

After getting fully sure about the house being abandoned, they committed burglary in the intervening night of April 26-27.

