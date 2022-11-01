Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun have arrested four persons for the triple murder of a former district panchayat member, his wife and mother.

Police said they have arrested four out of the six accused and have reportedly recovered the murder weapon. Two of the accused are still at large.

The murders took place on Monday night in Sathra village under Ushait police station.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Gupta, his wife Sharda, and his mother Shanti Devi.

According to the police, Ravindra Kumar Dikshit had rivalry with the victims’ family. Dikshit’s father was murdered some years back and Gupta was named in the case.

The two families also belong to different political parties.

Gupta was a leader of Samajwadi Party and was serving as district panchayat member.

He was at his home when some men barged into their house and opened indiscriminate fire killing him and his family members on the spot.

Dr O.P. Singh, SP Badaun, said: “Based on a complaint from the brother of the deceased, an FIR has been filed at Ushait police station. An old rivalry is said to be the result of the murder. Ravindra Dikshit, Sarthak Dikshit, Archit Dikshit and Vikram were named in the FIR. They have been booked under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of IPC.”

Ravindra and Sarthak Dikshit have been arrested and the murder weapon has also been recovered.

