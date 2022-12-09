The Centre on Friday introduced four separate bills in the Lok Sabha to revise the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda introduced the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bills 2022 for Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill seeks to to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill aims to provide for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Himachal Pradesh.

Another bill seeks to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka.

The fourth bill aims to include certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh.

The government periodically brings in such bills to modify the Scheduled Tribes list as per proposals sent by states.

