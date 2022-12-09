INDIALIFESTYLE

4 bills introduced to revise Scheduled Tribes list in four states

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre on Friday introduced four separate bills in the Lok Sabha to revise the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda introduced the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bills 2022 for Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill seeks to to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill aims to provide for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Himachal Pradesh.

Another bill seeks to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka.

The fourth bill aims to include certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh.

The government periodically brings in such bills to modify the Scheduled Tribes list as per proposals sent by states.

20221209-153001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana’s conjoined twins want to be chartered accountants

    IPL 2022: Sunrisers win toss, elect to bowl first against Agarwal-less...

    Indian abstractionist Mehlli Gobhai’s art goes on view

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: ‘Priorities do change and I think that the...