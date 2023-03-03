INDIA

4 booked for arranging obscene dance programme in Pilibhit

The police have booked four persons, including the village pradhan of Fiza Nagra village in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit, for allegedly arranging an obscene dance programme, police said.

The action was taken on the complaint in the case filed by the village guard, Mahendra Pal.

He said that the event was organised jointly by the village pradhan Chheda Lal and his colleagues identified as Rampal, Braj Nandan and Vikas Kumar outside their houses at 11 p.m. on February 24.

Pal claimed that the event was organised to celebrate the birth of Braj Nandan’s son.

However, the event sparked resentment among the locals.

Station House Officer, Brajveer Singh, said that the accused have been booked under IPC section 294 (singing or reciting any obscene song near a public place).

“The matter is being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon,” he added.

