INDIA

4 booked for gang-rape of minor in UP

By NewsWire
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped for the past six months in Kundarki, Moradabad district.

A case has been registered against four people, including a woman.

The girl was allegedly kept in the woman’s house and the accused “threatened her to remain quiet after filming the sexual act”.

In her complaint, the girl’s mother said that the group had sexually assaulted her daughter, and she had to undergo abortion. The accused also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone. Her mother further said that the accused woman had invited her daughter at home where her brother-in-law and his friends first raped her at gunpoint and shot a video of the crime.

“I found that my daughter has been very depressed since January 30. After repeatedly asking her, she narrated her ordeal. Once pregnant, the accused fed her drugs for abortion,” she added.

Station house officer (SHO) Kundarki, Satraj Singh, said, “A case has been registered against four people, including a woman. Investigation is on and appropriate legal action will be taken against the accused.”

