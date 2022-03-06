INDIA

4 booked for illegally serving liquor & hookah in Gurugram

By NewsWire
0
2

A team of the chief minister flying squad raided a BYOB club (Ahata) in the Sector-65 area of Gurugram, which was being operated illegally without the permission of the Excise Department.

The raid was conducted late Saturday night. Police have registered a case against four persons identified as Yogesh, the owner of the BYOB, and his two partners and cashier Sanjay Kumar Thakur in the sector-65 police station.

So far the police have arrested the cashier from the spot while the other accused managed to flee.

The police also recovered 29 beer bottles and three flavoured hookah.

Following reliable information, the police raided BYOB, which was being run in the name of ‘Desi Khaat’ in the ‘Backyard Sports Club’ where 90/100 boys, including some girls were also found consuming alcohol. Music was also being played very loudly and several vehicles were parked in the parking lot.

“Permission to run the BYOB was sought from the cashier, who could not show any permission. He informed that Yogesh and his two partners have been running this BYOB for about one month. The owners used to invite singers on every weekend for party purposes,” Inderjeet Singh Yadav, DSP, CM flying Squad told IANS.

“The Excise Department will prepare a case against the owner of the BYOB for not depositing the prescribed fees for running it and causing loss to the revenue of the Excise Department,” Yadav said.

20220306-131803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.