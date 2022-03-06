4 booked for illegally serving liquor & hookah in Gurugram

A team of the chief minister flying squad raided a BYOB club (Ahata) in the Sector-65 area of Gurugram, which was being operated illegally without the permission of the Excise Department.

The raid was conducted late Saturday night. Police have registered a case against four persons identified as Yogesh, the owner of the BYOB, and his two partners and cashier Sanjay Kumar Thakur in the sector-65 police station.

So far the police have arrested the cashier from the spot while the other accused managed to flee.

The police also recovered 29 beer bottles and three flavoured hookah.

Following reliable information, the police raided BYOB, which was being run in the name of ‘Desi Khaat’ in the ‘Backyard Sports Club’ where 90/100 boys, including some girls were also found consuming alcohol. Music was also being played very loudly and several vehicles were parked in the parking lot.

“Permission to run the BYOB was sought from the cashier, who could not show any permission. He informed that Yogesh and his two partners have been running this BYOB for about one month. The owners used to invite singers on every weekend for party purposes,” Inderjeet Singh Yadav, DSP, CM flying Squad told IANS.

“The Excise Department will prepare a case against the owner of the BYOB for not depositing the prescribed fees for running it and causing loss to the revenue of the Excise Department,” Yadav said.

20220306-131803