The Kashi Vishwanath Temple (KVT) administration has lodged a police complaint against four people for allegedly using fake tickets to facilitate darshan at the temple.

The temple administration caught the fraud through a newly launched app developed specially for the purpose.

In a statement, Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration said senior officials of KV temple administration received inputs that fake tickets were being used by some touts for darshan. Those involved in the forgery used to scan the tickets sold from the temple office and make a copy.

Later, they used the fake copies to facilitate entry to the temple in lieu of money. It was difficult to trace the people involved in the fraud.

The IT experts of the temple and deputy commissioner of police made joint efforts and developed a new app to crack the fraud.

The information of this app was kept confidential and only the employee posted at the gate was given login.

20230504-133603