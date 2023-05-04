INDIALIFESTYLE

4 booked for selling fake tickets at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

NewsWire
0
1

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple (KVT) administration has lodged a police complaint against four people for allegedly using fake tickets to facilitate darshan at the temple.

The temple administration caught the fraud through a newly launched app developed specially for the purpose.

In a statement, Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration said senior officials of KV temple administration received inputs that fake tickets were being used by some touts for darshan. Those involved in the forgery used to scan the tickets sold from the temple office and make a copy.

Later, they used the fake copies to facilitate entry to the temple in lieu of money. It was difficult to trace the people involved in the fraud.

The IT experts of the temple and deputy commissioner of police made joint efforts and developed a new app to crack the fraud.

The information of this app was kept confidential and only the employee posted at the gate was given login.

20230504-133603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Till May 31’: SC gives deadline to Sharad Yadav on vacating...

    Kerala deaf team wins IDCA 2nd Test National Cricket Championship

    ‘Sorry state of affairs in Tihar’: SC asks MHA to take...

    Yash to produce his next film through his own production house