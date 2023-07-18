In a tragic incident, a car caught fire on Tuesday afternoon on the Dehradun-Ambala Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, killing the four people inside the vehicle.

As soon as the information was received, the police reached the Rampur Maniharan area and the bodies were taken out by cutting the car with a gas cutter.

The deceased have not been identified yet.

According to reports, the car suddenly collided with the truck on the road and caught fire.

The windows of the car also got locked.

Station House Officer Inspector Narendra Kumar Sharma reached the spot along with the police force and called in the fire tenders.

The bodies were completely charred when they were taken out.

Forensic investigation team officials have reached the spot and conducted the investigation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident.

2023071841213