4 casualties due to LoC ceasefire violations in 6 months: government

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Four people have been killed due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control in the last six months, the government said on Monday.

While there were a total of 1,248 ceasefire violations, the month of March alone recorded 267 violations that claimed three lives, the government informed the Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required, has been carried out by the Indian Army.”

“Also all violations of ceasefire and infiltration are taken up with Pakistan authorities at the appropriate level through the established mechanism of hotlines, flag meetings, Directorate Generals of Military Operations talks as well as diplomatic channels between the two countries,” he informed.

–IANS

rbe/kr