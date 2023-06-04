Four children were confirmed dead and one man was missing after they went fishing in Quebec, Canada on Saturday, local media reported.

The children were among a group of 11 people fishing on the river bank near Portneuf-sur-Mer in the St. Lawrence River Estuary when a rising tide swept them away, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the local media reports.

According to the reports, Quebec provincial police said that the children, all above 10, were found unresponsive and taken to a local health center where a doctor confirmed their deaths.

Six were rescued and police are searching for a missing man with all-terrain vehicles and by helicopter. Divers and Canadian Armed Forces soldiers are expected to assist in the search, the reports said.

Police investigators and forensic teams have been deployed to find out what happened, the reports said.

