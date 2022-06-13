INDIA

4 cops caught having liquor party at police outpost in Ahmedabad

NewsWire
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and three TRB (Traffic Brigade) constables were caught red-handed having a liquor party inside a traffic police outpost in Ahmedabad’s Navrangpura late on Sunday night. Liquor is prohibited in Gujarat.

Their video went viral after a private news channel of Ahmedabad carried out a sting operation. In the purported video, the partying team can be seen trying to hide the liquor bottles after noticing that people are coming inside the police outpost with cameras.

ASI Kantibhai Somabhai and TRB constables Sonu Pal, Rakesh Pattani and Dinesh Pattani were having pakodas and some other snacks as well. Initially they tried to lie that they were just having the snacks but after realising the futility, they started apologising.

The Navrangpura police investigated the matter and filed a complaint under the prohibition Act. The police arrested ASI Kantibhai Somabhai and one of the TRB constables Sonu Pal while Rakesh Pattani and Dinesh Pattani are absconding.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Ahmedabad), Mayanksinh Chavda said, “Four teams have been formed to arrest TRB jawans, all three’s jobs will be terminated. ASI is arrested, medical report against him is awaited, action will be taken against him.”

