Four CRPF personnel were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in fell from a bridge in Bihar’s Jamui district.

The personnel, Siti Yamalo, Anish Singh, Santosh Yadav and Subu Raj, were admitted in the Sadar hospital Jamui.

Meanwhile, two of them have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) after their conditions were said to be critical.

The personnel are part of 215 Cobra Battalion deployed at Jamui police line in Hamlaypur area.

The accident occurred late Monday night while they were going to to Chakai block to drop a fellow CRPF personnel.

As per the statements of the personnel, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to the light of another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

20230404-115202