INDIA

4 CRPF personnel injured after vehicle falls from bridge in Bihar

NewsWire
0
0

Four CRPF personnel were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in fell from a bridge in Bihar’s Jamui district.

The personnel, Siti Yamalo, Anish Singh, Santosh Yadav and Subu Raj, were admitted in the Sadar hospital Jamui.

Meanwhile, two of them have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) after their conditions were said to be critical.

The personnel are part of 215 Cobra Battalion deployed at Jamui police line in Hamlaypur area.

The accident occurred late Monday night while they were going to to Chakai block to drop a fellow CRPF personnel.

As per the statements of the personnel, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to the light of another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

20230404-115202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shriya Pilgaonkar glams up to play a sex worker in comedy...

    Skeletal remains of another elephant found in Odisha forest

    President reaches Hyderabad, leaves for Srisailam

    Aditya Birla Capital consolidated PAT rises 42% on-year to Rs 429...