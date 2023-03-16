Fashion and beauty online retailer SHEIN is hosting a four-day in person shopping event for the first time in Canada, company spokesperson Dayna Baker said in a news release.

The expansive 3000 sq.ft pop-up shop at Toronto’s Eaton Centre is open to the public Thursday, March 23 to Sunday, March 26. Guests will be able to register in advance for a complimentary VIP ticket, to skip the queue. A $2 donation will be added upon purchase for VIP ticket holders, supporting one of SHEIN’s preferred charity partners in Canada, according to the statement.

In addition to women’s, men’s, and kids’ fashion, as well as accessories, beauty, pet, and home goods, two special collections evoluSHEIN and SHEIN X will also be available.

Other highlights will include complimentary treats from the SHEIN Cafe, SHEGLAM beauty gifts for guests who post on social media live from the shop, and tokens for every visitor to receive a complimentary gift from the giant bubble machine.

This pop-up event is part of SHEIN’s long-term plan and commitment to plant roots in Toronto.