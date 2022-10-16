WORLD

4 dead, 61 injured in blaze at Iran’s Evin prison (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

At least four inmates died and 61 others were injured in a fire at Tehran’s Evin prison.

“Following last night’s fight between some prisoners of the special ward for theft and financial convictions of Evin prison and the fire breakout in the sewing workshop of this prison … a significant number of prisoners were saved … unfortunately, 4 prisoners died and some were injured,” official news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.

The four prisoners, who died of smoke inhalation, were convicted of theft and serving their sentences in Evin prison, Xinhua news agency reported quoting IRNA.

Among the 61 injured, 51 were treated in outpatient clinics and 10 were hospitalised, four of whom were reported to be in critical condition.

More than 70 prisoners at risk of injury were saved, according to the report.

During the conflict and fire, a number of prisoners convicted of violent and dangerous crimes tried to escape, but failed thanks to security measures, said the IRNA.

Earlier reports said that the fire was ignited following clashes among a number of inmates in the wards which spread to the prison’s clothing storeroom.

20221016-180006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27-year marriage

    New Romanian govt takes oath of office

    ‘Nightmare’: Military veterans warn US against delaying Afghanistan exit

    Turkey calls for calm in Libya after polls delay