WORLD

4 dead, 9 injured after car crashes in Philippines

NewsWire
0
0

Two car crashes occurred in the Philippines, killing four, including a pregnant woman, and injuring nine others, police said.

The first collision happened at nearly 1:00 a.m. in Tagum city in Davao del Norte province in the southern part of the country, involving a shuttle bus and a patrol car transporting a pregnant woman to a hospital, police added.

The impact caused the patrol vehicle to tumble and crash on its side, killing the pregnant woman and two others, and injuring another two, police said.

The second crash occurred at around 7:00 a.m. in Ilocos Norte province in the north, involving a van and a minibus, killing a man and injuring seven others, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police said the van carrying tourists from Metro Manila was travelling north to a beach resort in Pagudpud town when it collided with the minibus travelling in the opposite direction.

20230407-013402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cambodia’s trade with RCEP countries hit $31 bn in 2022

    4 die, 159 missing in US Florida building collapse

    Cousin Biden? President reminiscences about possible Indian relative

    Japan’s new H3 rocket launch fails: JAXA