At least four people, including a two-year-old girl, were killed after a severe storm triggered flooding and landslides in the Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro city, authorities said.

According to local disaster reduction authorities, the storm dumped an estimated 70 per cent of February’s rainfall in one night, reports Xinhua news agency.

The city’s mayor Eduardo Paes called on residents to stay put and avoid inundated areas.

The fire department said it had rescued more than 70 people trapped by flooding in Rio and the metropolitan area.

