INDIA

4 dead in Bengal road accident

NewsWire
0

At least four people, including a minor, were killed in a road accident on West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, police sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, the accident took place at around 2 a.m. at Palpara area on the Mathabhanga-Jamaldaha state highwaya when a battery operated auto-rickshaw in which the victims were travelling collided against a speeding truck.

“One woman died on spot, while three others, including the minor girl, died on the way to the local primary health centre. Two injured minor boys have been shifted to the Jalpaiguri Super-Specialty Hospital and they are undergoing treatment under critical conditions,” a district police official informed.

The identities of the dead and injured, who were residents of Bhogramguri village, are yet to be ascertained.

The driver of the truck is absconding.

