4 dead in Poland as Storm Eunice wrecks havoc

By NewsWire
Storm Eunice has left four people dead and six others injured in Poland, while over 400,000 households were left without power on Sunday.

Two of the fatalities were reported in the inland Mazovia province, the country’s most populous province where the capital Warsaw is located, according to Poland’s meteorological institute IMGW. The other two deaths were reported in the west Greater Poland province and east Lublin province, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Poland’s Government Centre for Security, roofs of 5,177 buildings across the country have been damaged. Most of the damages have been reported in Mazovia province.

Over 400,000 households were cut off from electricity on Sunday morning. At the worst moment, over 1.2 million households did not have electricity, it said.

IMGW has given out a warning for Poland’s southern part for Sunday as winds are expected to reach speeds of 75 km per hour in some locations.

