INDIA

4 dead, several feared missing as boat capsizes in UP

NewsWire
0
0

At least four people were dead and about two dozen others feared missing after a boat carrying some 40 persons capsized in the Tamsa River in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district on Monday.

The bodies of four women have been retrieved so far.

According to reports, the boat it capsized apparently due to overcrowding.

Sources said that the people were on their way to a local fair when the accident took place.

Rescue operations are underway with the help of local boatmen.

Further details are awaited.

20230522-103201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man held in Goa for possessing drugs

    Ineffective handling of Covid 2.0 primary driver for drop in Modi...

    TN CM indisposed, all programmes stand cancelled

    Wife, paramour held for husband’s murder in J&K