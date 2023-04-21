Five men, including four Delhi Police constables, were arrested for robbing a man in his house in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur area, an official said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Manish Rai, Vijay Sharma, Deepak Yadav, Manjesh Ran and Ankit Kasana.

The official said that Vijay, Deepak, Manjesh and Ankit had joined the police force in 2020.

According to police, the robbery took place on the intervening night of April 19-20, at the residence of one Rajnish, a resident of Mohan Nagar, Sagarpur.

“The complainant told police that four persons had allegedly entered his house and threatened him in lieu of a pending amount to be returned to his known Manish and took away cash about Rs 10.40 lakh,” said a senior police official.

On the statement of complainant Rajnish, a case of robbery was registered.

“During the course of investigation through technical surveillance, four alleged persons were apprehended,” said the official.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Manish is a previous employee of Rajnish.

“Manish was also apprehended, and robbed items were recovered from the possession of all the accused. Besides, two cars which were used during the commission of crime have also been recovered,” said the official, adding that further investigation is in progress.

