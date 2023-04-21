INDIA

4 Delhi Police constables among 5 held for robbery

NewsWire
0
0

Five men, including four Delhi Police constables, were arrested for robbing a man in his house in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur area, an official said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Manish Rai, Vijay Sharma, Deepak Yadav, Manjesh Ran and Ankit Kasana.

The official said that Vijay, Deepak, Manjesh and Ankit had joined the police force in 2020.

According to police, the robbery took place on the intervening night of April 19-20, at the residence of one Rajnish, a resident of Mohan Nagar, Sagarpur.

“The complainant told police that four persons had allegedly entered his house and threatened him in lieu of a pending amount to be returned to his known Manish and took away cash about Rs 10.40 lakh,” said a senior police official.

On the statement of complainant Rajnish, a case of robbery was registered.

“During the course of investigation through technical surveillance, four alleged persons were apprehended,” said the official.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Manish is a previous employee of Rajnish.

“Manish was also apprehended, and robbed items were recovered from the possession of all the accused. Besides, two cars which were used during the commission of crime have also been recovered,” said the official, adding that further investigation is in progress.

20230421-185604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nun rape case: Prosecution, victim to file separate appeals against Bishop...

    No blanket denial of furlough to prisoners serving life terms: SC

    In 30 years, 80% of south Mumbai may sink, says BMC...

    Varalakshmi plays ’embodiment of courage’ Premakumari in ‘Iravin Nizhal’