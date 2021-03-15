Four persons, including a woman, have died after consuming spurious liquor in Pratapgarh district.

Four police personnel, including the Nawabganj police station in-charge, have been suspended following the incident in the Manoharpur Rampur Dabi village in Sangramgarh police circle.

According to police reports, the four persons had purchased liquor from one Babulal Patel on Saturday and consumed it.

Prayagraj Inspector General Kavindra Pratap Singh said, “The four persons were admitted to the Sangramgarh community health centre as their condition started deteriorating. All four died on Sunday night during treatment.”

The deceased have been identified as Sunita Saroj, 55, her husband Jawaharlal Saroj, 56, Vijay Kumar, 35 and Ram Prasad,40.

Their bodies have been sent for post mortem, the officer said.

The wife of Babulal Patel and his brother have been detained for questioning, the police said.

–IANS

amita/dpb