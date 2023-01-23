INDIA

4 die in Bihar’s Siwan after drinking spurious liquor

NewsWire
0
0

Four persons died in Bihar’s Siwan after consuming spurious liquor, while six others were in a critical condition, police said on Monday.

ADGP, headquarters, J.S. Gangwar said that the victims had consumed liquor made of raw spirit. “We have arrested 16 persons so far and raids are on to nab the main accused,” he said.

“During investigation, it appeared that the spirit was brought to Siwan from Kolkata ain the name of manufacturing sanitiser,” he said.

He added that a DIG rank officer is present at the village for the investigation.

The incident occurred in Bala village under Naviganj police station in the district. The deceased were identified as Naresh Bind, Janak Bind, Dhurendra Manjhi, and Rajesh Rawat. Sankar Manjhi, Jitendra Manjhi, Raju Manjhi, Durlabh Rawat, Surendra Rawat, and Munna Manjhi are battling for their lives in hospital. The family members of the deceased are claiming they had consumed liquor on Sunday morning and subsequently, their health deteriorated.

Following the incident, Naresh Bind died in the village while the other three were admitted to Sadar hospital and later referred to PMCH Patna, but died on the way there.

Besides Siwan, one person also died due to poisonous liquor in Gopalganj.

20230123-205804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raje aide’s letter against LoP intensifies faction feud in Rajasthan

    Goa politicians condemn local police after major drug seizures by NCB

    Delhi executive fails to become Crorepati, but exits ‘KBC’ with Rs...

    SC re-imposes construction ban in Delhi-NCR, wants advance steps to curb...