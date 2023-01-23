Four persons died in Bihar’s Siwan after consuming spurious liquor, while six others were in a critical condition, police said on Monday.

ADGP, headquarters, J.S. Gangwar said that the victims had consumed liquor made of raw spirit. “We have arrested 16 persons so far and raids are on to nab the main accused,” he said.

“During investigation, it appeared that the spirit was brought to Siwan from Kolkata ain the name of manufacturing sanitiser,” he said.

He added that a DIG rank officer is present at the village for the investigation.

The incident occurred in Bala village under Naviganj police station in the district. The deceased were identified as Naresh Bind, Janak Bind, Dhurendra Manjhi, and Rajesh Rawat. Sankar Manjhi, Jitendra Manjhi, Raju Manjhi, Durlabh Rawat, Surendra Rawat, and Munna Manjhi are battling for their lives in hospital. The family members of the deceased are claiming they had consumed liquor on Sunday morning and subsequently, their health deteriorated.

Following the incident, Naresh Bind died in the village while the other three were admitted to Sadar hospital and later referred to PMCH Patna, but died on the way there.

Besides Siwan, one person also died due to poisonous liquor in Gopalganj.

