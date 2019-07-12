4 die in car-train collision in Czech Republic

Prague, July 15 (IANS) Four people, two adults and two children, died in collision of a car and a train Sunday afternoon at a small village in northeastern part of the Czech Republic, according to local media reports.

The train collided with the car at a level crossing equipped with lights but without a gate in Cernozice village of Hradec Kralove Region, demolishing the car completely, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The people in the car died on the spot. The victims were a 47-year-old man with a 32-year-old woman and their children, aged eight and five years separately.

Some 80 people were aboard the train, none of them was harmed. The operation on the railroad track was halted for several hours.

This was the second fatal accident at level crossings in the country during this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, a van and train collided in western part of the country, killing one and injured seven others.

Investigation of the cause of the accident is still underway.

–IANS

rs