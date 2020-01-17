4 die in plane crash at California airport

Los Angeles, Jan 23 (IANS) Four people were killed when an airplane crashed at Corona Municipal Airport in California on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

The crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. (local time) on the east side of the airport. The plane was found on fire in the brush, Corona Police Department said on Twitter.

Corona Fire Department tweeted that the plane had 3-4 occupants, approximately 80 gallons of fuel, and extended into vegetation. Both departments are on the scene, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The police are working on determining how many people were on board the plane. The airport is closed.

–IANS

rs/