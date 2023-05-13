INDIA

4 exotic wild birds rescued from Great Bombay Circus sent to Thiruvananthapuram Zoo

Four exotic wild birds – 3 macaws and 1 cockatoo – were taken from the Great Bombay Circus, following an order by a court in Kerala’s Thrissur, and sent to the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo as an interim measure.

The birds were transported by the Chief Veterinary Officer, Thrissur and the Thrissur police to the zoo in the state capital.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India had complained to the Thrissur police that the circus was mutilating birds and using animals for performances in violation of their Performing Animals Registration Certificate (PARC).

After perusal of the government veterinarian reports, the local court at Thrissur observed that a prima facie case on cruelty to birds is made out and accordingly, seizure of birds was directed.

In addition, the Great Bombay Circus was ordered to execute a bond of Rs 5 lakh with an undertaking to pay the amount towards the transportation and day to day maintenance of the birds.

“PETA India commends the District Police Chief, Thrissur, Ankit Asokan and the office of the District Magistrate for taking cognizance of the matter and rescuing the birds,” PETA Cruelty Response Coordinator Saloni Sakaria said.

“The seized birds will now recover peacefully in an environment mimic to their natural eco system , in which birds will ultimately be able to fly. We urge families to condemn cruel animal circuses and support only non-animal forms of entertainment,” she added.

