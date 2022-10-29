INDIA

4 feared dead, 6 injured in J&K landslide

NewsWire
0
0

Four people are feared dead while six others were injured after a landslide in J&K’s Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said.

“Four people buried under the rubble are feared dead, while six injured persons have been rescued after a landslide on the site of the under construction Rattle hydro power project in Kishtwar.

“A JCB machine along with its driver and labourers was buried under the rubble when the landslide struck the area. The injured have been shifted to the hospital in Doda district. Relief and rescue operation is going on at the site,” officials said.

20221029-213604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Want to focus on U’khand’: Rawat seeks to be divested of...

    Students ‘harass’ teacher in classroom, video goes viral

    Two booked for illegally selling domestic gas cylinders

    Ace India swimmer Nataraj flays top carrier for behaving with him...