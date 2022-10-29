Four people are feared dead while six others were injured after a landslide in J&K’s Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said.

“Four people buried under the rubble are feared dead, while six injured persons have been rescued after a landslide on the site of the under construction Rattle hydro power project in Kishtwar.

“A JCB machine along with its driver and labourers was buried under the rubble when the landslide struck the area. The injured have been shifted to the hospital in Doda district. Relief and rescue operation is going on at the site,” officials said.

20221029-213604