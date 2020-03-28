4 fresh Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported four new coronavirus cases in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district and one in Bareilly. Thus, the number of Covid-19 cases in the Gautam Buddh Nagar increased to 31, according to District Magistrate B.N. Singh.

It was 27 on Saturday. All the four new patients were being monitored by doctors, he added.

Singh said one Covid-19 case was found in Vishnauli village of Dadri. The entire area had been locked down for three days from March 28 to contain the infection, he added.

According to the District Chief Medical Officer’s statement, which is available with IANS, information about four new patients was revealed on Saturday. Of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district cases, two-three people had returned from abroad and the rest got infected by coming in contact with them.

According to the CMO, 13 people from one company were found to be Covid-19 positive.

As per the Friday order, which stated that first information report should be registered against any company that hid the coronavirus cases, FIR has been lodged against the company management.

The managing director of the company himself had returned from abroad recently, but did not inform the authorities about it.

In Bareilly, a man, identified as Mahesh, of the Subhash Nagar locality, who had returned from Noida three days ago, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The district administration has sent the samples of all the 7 members of his family for testing. While the suspect is bing kept in isolation, the district administration has been asked to make the list of people who came in his contact.

When IANS spoke to Bareilly Commissioner Ranveer Prasad, he reluctently accepted finding of coronavirus case and said “the name of patient is Mahesh.”

