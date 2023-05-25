INDIALIFESTYLE

4 friends on way to get driving licence killed in accident in UP

NewsWire
0
0

In a tragic incident, four friends were killed and one critically injured when their car veered off the road and hit a tree.

The friends were on their way to the regional transport office (RTO) in Baldeo town as three of them wanted to apply for driving licences.

According to police, the accident took place on Wednesday near Pilkhuni village under Raya police station limits.

SHO Ajay Kishore said locals claimed that the incident occurred when a biker abruptly changed course upon spotting a pothole on the road and in a bid to avoid hitting the biker, the car driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the tree.

Those dead have been identified as Ankit Kumar, 22, Achal Singh, 23, Akash Kumar, 21, and Yogesh Kumar,25.

Meanwhile, the critically injured, Shailendra Kumar, 24, has been referred to a higher medical centre in Agra, said officials.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the mishap.

20230525-085803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Judiciary, executive required to confine to their domains: Dhankhar

    3,000 students to parade at Veer Bal Diwas event on Monday

    The forest is calling, but Van Gujjars cannot return

    Gujarat: Three held for political worker’s murder