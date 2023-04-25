INDIA

4 garment shops, 20 stalls gutted in Sarojini Nagar fire

Four garment shops and 20 temporary stalls were gutted in a fire that broke out in Babu Market at Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar area on Tuesday, a fire department official said, adding there were no casualties or injuries.

Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Atul Garg said a call regarding fire at shop no-1 in Babu Market was received at 2.21 a.m.

“A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire was in four garments shops and 15 to 20 temporary stalls. No casualty was reported,” said Garg.

