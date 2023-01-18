WORLD

4 generations of a family killed in ‘cartel like execution’ in California

Four generations of a family were killed in what authorities have described as a “cartel like execution” at a private residence in California which was raided by police last week for drug-related activity, the media reported.

The victims have been identified as Rosa Parraz (72), Eladio Parraz Jr (52), Jennifer Analla (50), Marcos Parraz (19), Elyssa Parraz (16) and Nycholas Parraz (10 months), reports the BBC.

The house is located in Goshen, Tulare County.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux did not provide the names of the suspects, saying that it was due to the possibility that the killers were watching in order to avoid capture, but revealed that much was already known to authorities about the tragedy.

Police had searched the residence just last week and found stashes of marijuana and methamphetamines, he said.

“None of this was by accident. It was deliberate, intentional and horrific,” the BBC quoted the Sheriff as saying.

The FBI’s San Francisco office is assisting in the investigation, and a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Police are monitoring the Mexico and Canada border for the suspects, the Sheriff said, adding that the “very insecure border” has allowed Mexican drug cartel activity to grow in the central California area in recent years.

He said that the killings appear “similar to high-ranking gang executions, and the style of execution they commit”, because the victims were “shot in places where a shooter knew that quick death would occur”.

