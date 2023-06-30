INDIA

4 govt soldiers killed in Houthi drone attack in Yemen

Four Yemeni government soldiers were killed in the southern province of Dhalea in a drone attack carried out by the Houthi militia, a military official told media.

The Houthi militia deployed an explosive-laden drone and targeted military installations of the pro-government forces in the northern areas of Dhalea, said the official on condition of anonymity to Xinhua news agency.

He noted that the drone attack killed four soldiers and injured several others while damaging the military site, with an armored vehicle completely destroyed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attack took place concurrently with the arrival of Houthi reinforcements near government forces’ positions in Dhalea, he added.

The Houthis have also been pursuing military escalation on other fronts within southern provinces that are currently under the control of pro-government forces, according to the official.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since 2014, with the Houthis fighting against the internationally-recognised Yemeni government.

The UN brokered a humanitarian truce in Yemen in April 2022, initially bringing hope for a peaceful resolution by significantly reducing violence. However, after the truce expired in October last year, sporadic armed confrontations have resurfaced in various regions of the country.

The UN has been working to broker a political solution to the conflict, but previous attempts have failed due to a lack of trust between the warring parties and continued violence on the ground.

