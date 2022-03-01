INDIA

4 held for stealing pan masala-laden truck in UP

By NewsWire
Four thieves, who allegedly stole with a truck laden with pan masala have been arrested from the Kadarpur area.

Police recovered the stolen goods worth Rs 75 lakh from their possession.

Three of their accomplices are still at large.

The gang had allegedly stolen the parked truck from Noorpur road under Haldaur police station area on the intervening night of February 9 and 10.

The truck with a consignment of tobacco and paan masala was on its way from Lucknow to Roorkee.

The Truck driver and cleaner parked it outside a restaurant and went inside to have lunch when the gang drove away with the vehicle along with goods.

A case was registered against unidentified miscreants under relevant IPC sections based on a complaint by truck owner, Aditya Prakash Tiwari. The four were arrested on Monday.

