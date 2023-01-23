INDIA

4 held for thrashing, attempting to kidnap man in north Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Four persons, who allegedly thrashed a man before trying to kidnap him in north Delhi’s Wazirabad, have been arrested, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Alok, Yogender, Karan, and Seelu. Police said that a minor altercation had led to the incident.

A senior police official said that on January 21, they got a PCR call regarding attempt of kidnapping of a man by four persons at Jagatpur village in Wazirabad.The caller said that the victim Pankaj Chauhan was being beaten badly by the accused.

A police team was sent to the crime scene, found Chauhan and took him to a nearby government hospital where he was medically examined.

The police also recorded his statements and Chauhan said that he was beaten by Alok and others with an iron rod.

“After beating him, all four tried to kidnap him after pushing him in the car. On his statement, a case under Sections s365/308/34 of the IPC was registered,” police said.

20230123-225203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Three of a family commit suicide in Karnataka

    J&K likely to receive rainfall between June 16 to June 18

    Mainly clear weather likely in J&K during next 24 hrs: MeT

    Nadda offers ‘chadar’ at dargah in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur (Lead, correcting para...