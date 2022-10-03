INDIA

4 held in Chennai for supplying drugs to schoolchildren

The Villupuram police have arrested four youths with narcotic substances, including opioid-based tablets, ganja, sodium chloride injection, and syringes.

The arrested have been identified as Saddam Hussain, S. Surya, Samuel, and B. Siva alias Rajasekhar.

They were arrested during a routine vehicle check-up by the special team of the Villupuram police on Sunday night. The four arrested were produced before a judicial magistrate court and remanded in prison.

According to police, the arrested have been supplying banned narcotic substances to school and college students. The police after interrogating the foursome found that they had sourced the drugs from Chennai and were planning to sell them to school and college students.

The Villupuram police have charged them under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc with intent to commit an offense) and Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C. Sylendrababu has directed all the district superintendents of police and commissioners of police to conduct a crackdown against the drug mafia. The DGP has also directed the police to constitute special teams to nab the culprits who are involved in selling narcotic substances to school and college children.

