Delhi Police have busted a gang of hi-tech cyber criminals and arrested four people who used to cheat gullible people on the pretext of facilitating online loans, an official said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Deepak Patwa, 23, Sunil Kumar Khatik, 34, Sunil Kumar Khatik, 34, and Dev Kishan, 32, all residents of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said a complaint was lodged by a man alleging that he received a text message on his phone with a link about getting a loan of Rs 2 lakh. “The man uploaded basic details on the same link after which he received a WhatsApp call and was asked to deposit 5 per cent of the loan amount in advance which will be refunded later,” the DCP said.

However, after depositing a sum of Rs 40,000 in three transactions, the alleged people stopped responding on WhatsApp.

During the course of investigation, on the basis of money trail, it was learnt that the cheated amount had been transferred into bank accounts at Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. “On further analysis, it was learnt that more than Rs 75 lakh has been transferred into the alleged account within two days and Crypto Currency i.e. USDT was being purchased on various platforms from the cheated money,” the official said.

With the help of technical surveillance, it was learnt that the accused people are operating from the area of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan after which the police conducted raids and all the four accused persons were apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they got this idea (modus operandi) of cheating from YouTube. They came in touch with some Chinese nationals on Telegram App who used to cheat innocent people on the pretext of facilitating online loans, the official said.

They used to procure the bank accounts and registered SIM cards by paying 1.5 per cent to account owners and further provide the same to the cheats through telegram.

The accused used to get the cheated money in different bank accounts through UPI and then convert it into crypto currency by purchasing USDT from cheated money on Binance Crypto Exchange. “Arrested accused Deepak Patwa used to receive commission in USDT and later redeem it into his account and through hawala,” said the official.

On further probe, it was also learnt that the IP address of the alleged WhatsApp number belongs to China. “In order to communicate with the alleged WhatsApp number, the accused Deepak used to translate the messages received in Chinese language in Hindi with help of Google Translator and further also used to pass his version with the help of Google translator,” Tayal said.

He said that the investigation of the case is still in progress and more victims of the accused persons are being identified.

20220703-195201