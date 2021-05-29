In a minor bureaucratic rejig, four IAS officers have received fresh postings in Andhra Pradesh. The orders have been issued by Chief secretary Aditya Nath Das.

As per the orders issued on Friday, P. Bhaskara, collector and district magistrate, Prakasam district is transferred and posted as commissioner, collegiate education. He is also placed in full additional charge of the post of director, technical education, until further orders, duly relieving Mudavatu M. Nayak.

Pravin Kumar, managing director, A.P. Tourism Development Corporation has been moved out of youth advancement, tourism and culture department, and posted as collector and district magistrate, Prakasam district.

S. Satyanarayana, an IAS officer of 2006 batch, who is waiting has been moved to the youth advancement, tourism & culture department, for posting as managing director, A.P. Tourism Development Corporation.

P. Basanth Kumar, a 2007 batch IAS officer who is waiting for posting is posted as special officer, in the newly created post of MIG Project under MA & UD Department. He is also placed in full additional charge of the post of Managing Director, APUFIDC, until further orders.

–IANS

pvn/pgh