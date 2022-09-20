HEALTH

4 in 5 US pregnancy-related deaths are ‘preventable’: CDC

NewsWire
0
0

Four out of five pregnancy-related deaths in the US are preventable, according to a new report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The report looked at data from the Maternal Mortality Review Committees across 36 US states between 2017 and 2019, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among pregnancy-related deaths, 22 per cent occurred during pregnancy, 25 per cent occurred on the day of delivery or within 7 days after, and 53 per cent occurred between 7 days to 1 year after pregnancy, according to the report.

The leading underlying causes of pregnancy-related death include mental health conditions, excessive bleeding, cardiac and coronary conditions, infection, thrombotic embolism, cardiomyopathy, and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, according to the report.

“The report paints a much clearer picture of pregnancy-related deaths in this country,” said Wanda Barfield, director of CDC’s Division of Reproductive Health at the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

“The majority of pregnancy-related deaths were preventable, highlighting the need for quality improvement initiatives in states, hospitals, and communities that ensure all people who are pregnant or postpartum get the right care at the right time,” Barfield said.

20220920-075203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Blood tests offer early indicator of severe Covid: Study

    S.Korea’s PM orders thorough epidemiological survey to stem spread of monkeypox

    4 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines arrive in SL

    Singapore reports 2,900 new Covid-19 cases