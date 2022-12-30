INDIAWORLD

4 Indian students die in car accident in Crimea

Four Indian medical students died on the spot after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Simferopol, Crimea, the media reported.

While two students were in their third year of college, two others were in the fourth year, according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

The police are investigating the brutal accident that happened on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea.

A preliminary probe revealed that the driver lost control of Renault Logan, which crashed into a tree.

The car was being driven from Sergeev-Tsensky Street towards St Simferopol in Crimea.Further details are awaited.

20221230-195202

