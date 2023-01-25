INDIA

4 injured in bomb blast in Manipur ahead of R Day celebrations

NewsWire
0
0

A day before Republic Day, four people, including two women, were injured in a bomb blast at Gandhi circle in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Wednesday, police said.

A police spokesman said that the powerful blast also damaged a few cars parked in the area.

All the four injured were shifted to the Leishiphung hospital, where the doctors said that they are out of danger.

Police, which suspect that an improvised explosive device could have been planted in the area earlier, cordoned off the area and are probing the incident. The security forces launched a search operation to nab the perpetrators.

Several insurgent outfits in the northeast including the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), have called to boycott Republic Day celebrations in the region and called for an 18-hour bandh and asked people to remain indoors and mark the day as protest instead of celebrating it.

In Manipur, a conglomeration of six militant outfits — KCP, KYKL, PREPAK, PREPAK (Pro), RPF, and UNLF — has also separately called to boycott the day in Manipur.

20230125-225602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    We aren’t what we were during 1962 Indo-China war today: Arunachal...

    Heavy rain predicted in 12 K’taka districts for 2 days

    Return of Ambika Soni as Sonia Gandhi takes front seat

    Thrikkakara bypoll: Pinarayi Vijayan takes centre stage