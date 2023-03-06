At least four persons have been injured in a brawl outside a bar in the MG Road area of Gurugram, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the fight took place over a business rivalry between two groups.

A complaint in this regard was filed by one Pankaj Sachdeva, a resident of Dwarka in Delhi. He is the owner of Zorro nightclub located here in the Sector 29 area.

He told the police that a man named Saksham had visited Zorro to attend a party with his friends late Sunday night.

“When we asked him for the payment, he said he did not have money… and offered to take us to his Big Shot Club, saying we could spend time there and also collect the payment,” the complaint said.

Afterwards, Sachdeva along with his friend Ashwani Sharma and PSO Naveen went to the Big Shot Club. They partied there till 5.30 a.m. on Monday, and later collected the payment as well.

However, according to Sachdeva, after paying the bill, Saksham and the bouncers of the club abused and trashed him and his friend.

“They beat us outside the club without any reason and when we tried to resist, around 40-50 ‘goons’ assaulted us, smashed our car and even snatched our jewellery and cash and fled the spot,” the complainant alleged.

Sachdeva, his friend Ashwani Sharma and Naveen received serious injuries to their heads and were admitted to the ICU at a private hospital.

Besides, a man from Big Shot Club also suffered injuries to his leg and was later admitted to a private hospital.

Based on the complaint by Sachdeva, a case under various sections of the IPC was registered at Sector-29 police station.

Meanwhile, Devender Kumar, the owner of Big Shot Club, alleged that the owners of Zorro had visited his club on several occasions just to offer his staff a higher incentive to persuade them to leave their jobs and start working for them.

“However, the matter is not related to whatever happened to them outside the club and we have no involvement in it,” Kumar said.

“We are verifying the facts levelled by the victims. A preliminary probe suggests some business rivalry was the reason behind the incident but we are checking the matter from all possible angles,” Pawan Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector-29 police station said.

