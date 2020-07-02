4 injured in California shooting

San Francisco, July 2 (IANS) At least four people were injured in a shooting along a highway in Oakland, California, police said.

The shooting took place at around 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Interstate 580 and four occupants in a vehicle were injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The Oakland Police Department is assisting CHP (California Highway Patrol) with a shooting that occurred on E/B 580 Freeway in the area of 106 Ave.

“At this time 4 victims have been reported injured. Traffic stopped, please use alternate routes,” the Oakland Police Department tweeted on Wednesday.

The victims were sent to local hospitals for medical treatment, and all remain in stable condition, according to the CHP.

Investigation was underway to determine the cause of the shooting.

–IANS

ksk/