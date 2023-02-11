INDIA

4 injured in celebratory firing during wedding in UP’s Hathras

Four persons have been injured during celebratory firing at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, police said.

According to police sources, a person started firing at the wedding procession and four band workers — Taufiq, Firoz, Pappan and Sahil — were injured.

The four victims have been sent to Aligarh for treatment.

The police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation.

The firings had also caused a stampede at the event which resulted in several women and children getting injured.

Following the incident, police detained the groom’s father Dilip Varshney, while the accused fled the spot.

Devesh Kumar Pandey, Superintendent of Police, said, “The accused is being identified, and a case has been registered. Further investigation is on.”

