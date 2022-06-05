INDIALIFESTYLE

4 injured in clash in Gujarat’s Surendranagar

At least four persons were injured in a clash – which also saw firing – between two upper class groups in Surendranagar district of Gujarat’s Saurashtra region on Sunday, police said.

The clash was reported in Sudamda village of the Sayla taluka of the district.

The injured were taken to the district hospital in Surendranagar, and one who was in critical condition was rushed to Ahmedabad civil hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat, with his team, rushed to Sudamda village and brought the situation under control.

According to a villager, the clash broke out over a dispute on passing through a road between two to three fields.

The field owner’s family from the Kathi community stopped others from passing through their field and even beat up those who did. As the news spread, people from the Bharwad community, armed with sticks, sickles and other sharp weapons, reached the farm and attacked the family.

The Bharwad community group also attacked a house nearby and broke vehicles parked there.

As the police were informed, a team from the Sayla police station and then from neighbouring police station, the local Crime Branch and Special Operation Group were rushed to the spot. The situation was brought under control and the mob was dispersed, the SP said.

“We have received complaints of private firing, that is being investigated and weapon will be searched for… few people from the mob are being rounded up and their verification is going on. Once completed, they will be officially arrested. Injured persons were rushed to the district government hospital, their condition is stable.”

Registering of an FIR is under process and it seems there will be cross-complaints in the case. Police is likely to invoke rioting sections along with others and even for attempt to murder, said police sources.

