4 injured in gas cylinder explosion in J&K’s Poonch

Four persons were injured on Monday in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in a residential house in J&K’s Poonch district.

Police said the explosion occurred in a house in Qazi Mora locality in Poonch town.

“A police party went to the spot after receiving information about the explosion. Preliminary investigation suggests that the explosion took place due to gas leakage in a cooking gas cylinder.

“The injured include two persons belonging to Bihar, one to Uttar Pradesh and the fourth a local belonging to Qazi Mora locality,” police said.

20230501-124009

